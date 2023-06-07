Iranian Journalist Remains in Jail Despite Posting Bail

Iranian journalist Sajjad Shahrabi remains in jail at Tehran's Evin prison despite posting bail, a lawyer familiar with the case told VOA.

Shahrabi, who worked as a reporter and host for the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, was arrested at his father's house last month in Tehran.

His sister Shima, a journalist who lives outside of Iran, said her brother was detained due to her own media activities. She is a journalist for the website IranWire.

In an interview with VOA, lawyer Musa Barzin said judicial authorities are acting illegally by detaining and preventing Sajjad Shahrabi's release.

Sajjad Shahrabi went on a hunger strike for 12 days while being interrogated, and Musa Barzin has alleged that his detention lacks adequate evidence to prove any criminal wrongdoing. Iranian officials have not commented on the allegation.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says Iran has been "one of the world's most repressive countries in terms of press freedom" since protests erupted last September in response to the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini.

"The arrest of Sajjad Shahrabi is yet another example of the intimidation and pressure tactics employed by the Islamic republic against Iranian journalists and media in exile," Reporters Without Borders said.

RSF lists Iran at No. 177 out of 180 nations ranked worldwide in its annual assessment of press freedoms. Iran is followed by Vietnam, China and North Korea.