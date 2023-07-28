Iranian Labor Unions Condemn Labor Activist’s Case, Say Charges Fabricated

Two major labor unions in Iran are strongly condemning the Revolutionary Court of Tehran’s sentencing of Reyhaneh Ansari-Nejad, a retired worker and dedicated labor activist, to a four-year prison term. Ansari-Nejad was sentenced for “participating in an organizational session” and alleged affiliations with dissident groups and French spy organizations.



The Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Mill Labor Syndicate and the Syndicate of Workers of Tehran and Suburbs Bus Company both firmly asserted that Thursday’s verdict was a “fabrication and plot,” expressing their unequivocal disapproval.



In its statement, Haft Tappeh denounced all forms of judicial fabrication targeting workers and labor activists, including Ansari-Nejad. It demanded an immediate cessation of what it called “fabricated plots.”



The Syndicate of Workers of Tehran and Suburbs Bus Company also released a statement expressing its deep concern over the verdict given to Ansari-Nejad. It said the judgment appeared to be based on the “routine procedures of the Ministry of Intelligence,” which, it said, were not even followed in their customary manner.

It further said, "This case serves as yet another confirmation that judges within this unjust system merely operate as signature machines, devoid of any true independence. Regardless of their titles or the branches they preside over, they seem compelled to deliver judgments in closed-door hearings."



In an interview Thursday with the news outlet Emtedad, Raziye Zeydi, the lawyer representing Ansari-Nejad, said that in addition to the four-year jail sentence, her client had been sentenced to a two-year ban from political party membership, a two-year prohibition on engaging in social media and media activities, and an additional two-year travel ban.



In May, Ansari-Nejad and several other trade and civil activists were arrested while visiting the family of Mohammad Habibi, a detained teacher.



The Fars News Agency, known to have close ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, accused the detainees, without presenting any evidence, of “participating in an organizational session” and alleged affiliations with myriad dissident networks and spy organizations.

Ansari-Nejad was arrested by security forces and subsequently granted temporary release on bail.



Security and judicial actions against labor activists, retirees, teachers and other wage earners have sparked strong criticisms from human rights organizations and labor unions worldwide.