Iranian Man Flogged for Drinking Alcohol as a Child

Amnesty International has denounced Iran for publicly flogging a man who was convicted of consuming alcohol when he was 14 or 15 years old.

The international human rights watchdog called the flogging "horrific" and "absolutely shocking," and said it violated international law as well as international conventions on civil and children's rights.

The flogging took place last month in Kashmar in Iran's Razavi Khorasan province, where the man, identified only as M.R., was whipped 80 times on his back for drinking at a wedding more than 10 years ago. It was not clear why the punishment was carried out a decade later.

"The circumstances of this case are absolutely shocking, representing another horrific example of the Iranian authorities' warped priorities," Amnesty's Middle East and North Africa director, Philip Luther, said in a statement.

"No one, regardless of age, should be subjected to flogging; that a child was prosecuted for consuming alcohol and sentenced to 80 lashes begs belief."

Luther called on Iran to abolish all forms of corporal punishment.

As a party to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, Iran is legally obliged to forbid torture and other cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment or punishment.

"It's simply unacceptable that the Iranian authorities continue to allow such punishments and to justify them in the name of protecting religious morals," the Amnesty statement said.