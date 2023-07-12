Iranian President Visits Kenya in Effort to Boost Economic Ties

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi began a three-nation African trip Wednesday in Kenya as he seeks to expand Iran’s economic partnerships amid the effects of U.S. sanctions.

Iranian and Kenyan officials signed five memorandums of understanding on areas that included information technology, investment promotion, fisheries, and livestock products.

In addition to Kenya, Raisi’s trip has scheduled stops in Uganda and Zimbabwe. He is the first Iranian president to visit Africa in more than a decade.

"None of us are satisfied with the current volume of trade and the current economic exchange between countries," Raisi told reporters Wednesday.

The trip follows a similar one Raisi made to Latin America last month when he visited Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

