Iranian Supreme Leader Calls Suspected Poisonings ‘Unforgiveable Crime’

Iran’s Supreme Leader Monday described a series of suspected poisonings at girls’ schools as an “unforgiveable crime.”

According to the state-run IRNA news agency, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said if authorities determine there were deliberate poisonings, “those behind this crime should be sentenced to capital punishment and there will be no amnesty for them.”

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ordered an investigation last week into the illnesses among schoolgirls at more than 30 schools dating back to November.

The illnesses were spread among at least 21 of Iran’s 30 provinces.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press and Reuters.