Iranian Writer Sentenced to Death

An Iranian writer-illustrator has been sentenced to death by the country’s Revolutionary Court.

Mehdi Bahman was arrested in October for a television interview with an Israeli TV station in April. He was reported to have been critical of Iran in his interview with Channel 13.

Details about his sentence have not yet been released, according to VOA’s Farsi Service.

Bahman was arrested amid the protests that erupted across Iran after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in custody in September, just days after having been arrested by Iran’s morality police for wearing her headscarf “improperly.”