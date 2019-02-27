Rouhani Rejects Resignation of FM Zarif

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has rejected the resignation of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

In a letter published Wednesday by state media, Rouhani says allowing Zarif's resignation to go ahead would be against the country's interests.

He added that Zarif is a key figure in what Rouhani called "resistance against broad pressures" by the United States.

Zarif gave no official reasoning for submitting his resignation Monday.

On Wednesday, he posted on Instagram a message over top of an Iranian flag that thanked Iranians for their support and said his focus is on elevating the work of the foreign ministry.

State media also showed Zarif taking part in the visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Tehran.