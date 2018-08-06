Accessibility links

Iraq Completes Recount of Ballots from May Election

  • Associated Press
BAGHDAD — 

Iraq's election commission has completed its recount of ballots from May's parliamentary elections, which were marred by allegations of fraud and irregularities.

The commission said Monday it didn't recount votes from eastern Baghdad because of a fire at a warehouse where ballot boxes and electronic counting equipment were stored.

It did not say whether the recount had altered the results or when the new count would be made public.

Shi'ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr gained the largest share of the vote, winning 54 seats in the 329-seat parliament. An Iran-backed bloc made up of Shi'ite militias came in second with 47, followed by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's alliance, with 42.

Negotiations on forming a new government have been underway since May.

