Iraqi Court Sentences 2 French IS Members to Death

A court in Baghdad has sentenced two French citizens to death for being members of the extremist group Islamic State (IS), prosecutors said on June 2.

The new sentences raise the number of French citizens sentenced to death over the past two weeks to nine.

Those sentenced are among a group of 12 French citizens who were detained by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in neighboring Syria and handed over to Iraq in January.

France has said it would do all it can to spare the group from execution in Iraq.

Human Rights Watch has accused Iraqi interrogators of "using a range of torture techniques" while saying that France and other countries should not be "outsourcing" trials of IS suspects to "abusive justice systems.”