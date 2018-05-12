Accessibility links
Middle East
Iraqis Head to Polls
May 12, 2018 3:19 PM
VOA News
Iraqi citizens voted for members of a new parliament, May 12, 2018. It was the first such election since Islamic State militants were driven out of the cities, towns and villages inhabited by millions of people.
1
A man shows his inked finger after voting in Khazir refugee camp, east of Mosul, northern Iraq, May 12, 2018. (K. Omer/VOA)
2
Women line up outside a voting station, Khazi Camp, east Mosul, northern Iraq, May 12, 2018. (K. Omer/VOA)
3
A woman shows her inked finger after voting in Khazir refugee camp, east of Mosul, northern Iraq, May 12, 2018. (K. Omer/VOA)
4
People are lined up as security forces secure the area outside a voting station in Khazir refugee camp, east of Mosul, northern Iraq, May 12, 2018. (K. Omer/VOA)
