Iraqis Head to Polls

  • VOA News
Iraqi citizens voted for members of a new parliament, May 12, 2018. It was the first such election since Islamic State militants were driven out of the cities, towns and villages inhabited by millions of people.
A man shows his inked finger after voting in Khazir refugee camp, east of Mosul, northern Iraq, May 12, 2018. (K. Omer/VOA)
Women line up outside a voting station, Khazi Camp, east Mosul, northern Iraq, May 12, 2018. (K. Omer/VOA)
A woman shows her inked finger after voting in Khazir refugee camp, east of Mosul, northern Iraq, May 12, 2018. (K. Omer/VOA)
People are lined up as security forces secure the area outside a voting station in Khazir refugee camp, east of Mosul, northern Iraq, May 12, 2018. (K. Omer/VOA)
