International Aid Group, Intel to Launch Job Training Program for Refugees in Germany   

The International Rescue Committee has announced Project Core — a $1 million job training program for refugees in Germany.

The IRC is collaborating with computer giant Intel to to equip at least 1,000 migrants with “critical skills in information and communications technology and other in-demand sectors of the German economy.”

“It is exciting and encouraging to see that opportunities are being extended to refugees living in the country,” IRC President David Miliband said.

He thanked Intel for its cooperation and commitment.

“The work we will do together epitomizes the power of partnerships to develop the right solutions and create meaningful impact,” Miliband said.

The IRC says more than 1.5 million refugees have arrived in Germany since 2015, seeking asylum from war, terrorism, poverty, and little hope their lives will get better if they stayed home.

The IRC says it has worked with the German government and civil organizations, sharing its expertise in educating child refugees and others in ways they can contribute to their new communities.