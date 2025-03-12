Irish PM visits White House amid divisions on economy, Ukraine, Gaza

For more than 70 years, Irish leaders have visited the White House for the annual St. Patrick's Day celebration of Irish-America heritage.

But this year, Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheal Martin will need to present President Donald Trump with more than just the traditional gift of a bowl of shamrock, as he navigates potential friction over Ireland's low defense spending, support for Palestinians in Gaza and Ukrainians, and the large trade imbalance between the two countries.

While past Irish prime ministers enjoyed warm White House hospitality from former President Joe Biden, who often highlighted his "fierce pride" of his Irish ancestry, Wednesday's meeting will largely be a test of Martin's diplomatic acumen as he navigates the relationship with a crucial partner his country depends on economically.

Martin appeared clear-eyed about the stakes of his visit.

"I am very, very conscious that in a very challenging world, thousands and thousands of jobs depend on the economic relationship between the United States and Ireland," he said Monday at the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas, where he began his U.S. tour.

"And my overriding objective is to copper fasten that for the time ahead and to protect those people who are working in jobs," Martin said.

The meeting comes amid concern in Ireland about Trump's moves to impose steep new tariffs on Canada and Mexico, neighboring countries that have large trade imbalances with the United States.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Ireland holds the fourth-largest trade surplus with the U.S., about $87 billion, behind Vietnam, Mexico and China but ahead of Canada. Trump has also threatened to apply tariffs on goods from the European Union, which would also affect Ireland, an EU member.

Ireland is also highly dependent on long-standing investment from U.S. multinational companies for jobs, tax revenue and exports. According to data from the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland, around 970 U.S. companies directly employ 211,000 people and indirectly support a further 168,000 jobs across Ireland.

Major American companies including Apple, Google, Microsoft, Meta and Pfizer have established European headquarters in the country, lured by its English-speaking and skilled workforce, access to the European single market, and its low corporate tax rate of 12.5%.

As president-elect, Trump pledged to slash the U.S. corporate tax rate to match the Irish rate and "reshore" American companies, bringing back their business activities and their tax dollars.

The U.S. is an "absolutely critical partner," and the Irish have "a lot of trepidation" on what Trump might bring up during this meeting, said Eoin Drea, senior researcher at the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies.

"The best-case scenario would be if there is no public bust up or major disagreement" between the leaders, Drea told VOA.

Ukraine and Gaza

Taxes and tariffs aside, Martin will also need to navigate geopolitical divides, including on Ukraine and Gaza.

The Irish prime minister will be the first foreign leader to visit the White House following the fiery exchange between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy 11 days ago. Dublin's position mirrors that of Kyiv's, in that Ukraine needs U.S.-backed security guarantees to secure a ceasefire with Russia.

But out of all the potential irritants, Gaza might be the issue that needs the most delicate handling from Martin. Irish opposition leaders including Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Labour Party politician Duncan Smith have pressed Martin to stand up to Trump and advocate for the plight of the Palestinians in Gaza.

Dublin is one of Europe's staunchest critics of Israel's conduct in Gaza, and one of only three European states, along with Norway and Spain, that in 2024 recognized the State of Palestine. It has also joined a South African legal action at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

The Irish delegation would be wise to keep the focus on economic issues, where the two countries are "less diametrically opposed" as they are compared to their positions on Gaza, Drea said.

As Trump presses European countries to boost spending and rely less on Washington for its security, Ireland's low defense spending, only 0.2% of the gross domestic product, is another area where the U.S. can exert pressure.

Ireland is not a member of NATO and relies heavily on the United Kingdom for its defense, including to protect the massive network of undersea cables that make the backbone of global internet and communication systems. Seventy-five percent of all transatlantic cables go through, or are close to, Irish waters.

To counter pressures from the deal-making American president, the Irish government "would be clever to induce some kind of personalized incentives," Drea said, noting Trump's properties in Ireland, including one of the country’s most famous golf courses.