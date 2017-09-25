Accessibility links

Irma Recovery: Florida Keys Will Open to Visitors Oct. 1

Damaged sail boats are shown in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Sept. 11, 2017, in the Florida Keys.
KEY WEST, FLA. — 

Florida Keys officials say the island chain hit hard by Hurricane Irma will reopen to tourists Oct. 1.

Officials made their announcement Monday, more than two weeks after the Category 4 storm made landfall in the Florida Keys. The storm destroyed an estimated 25 percent of homes on the islands.

Local residents wait for the reopening of the entry road for the Florida Keys road after Hurricane Irma strikes Florida, in Homestead, Florida, Sept. 11, 2017.
Florida Keys officials asked visitors to postpone their trips after the storm damaged power and water supplies. Florida Keys spokesman Andy Newman said power and water service is now restored to customers that can receive them and a boil water notice has been lifted.

The Key West and Marathon airports have reopened, but debris removal continues and some hotels and tourist facilities are still recovering.

Key West did have its first cruise ship return to the island on Sunday.

