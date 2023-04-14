Is AI a Curse for College Educators or a Gift?

U.S. News & World Report publishes the most influential college rankings in the U.S. But last year, Yale Law School – the No. 1 legal program in the country for years – chose not to participate. Twelve of the top 14 law schools followed suit, though most still made it into this year’s rankings despite not submitting data. Now, both undergraduate and graduate programs are deciding whether rankings make sense for them.

This panel discussion, featuring the dean of Yale Law, the CEO of U.S. News & World Report and a high school student, was produced by Chris Remington and aired on WAMU radio. (April 2023)