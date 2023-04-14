Student Union
Is AI a Curse for College Educators or a Gift?
Tulane University President Michael Fitts thinks that AI can make creative work easier but will never replace human creativity itself. AI “can find an answer, but it can’t be the first to ask the question,” he wrote. As long as that remains the case, universities will need to train human minds, he added.
Read the op-ed from Michael Fitts in USA Today. (April 2023)
Are College Rankings Useful?
U.S. News & World Report publishes the most influential college rankings in the U.S. But last year, Yale Law School – the No. 1 legal program in the country for years – chose not to participate. Twelve of the top 14 law schools followed suit, though most still made it into this year’s rankings despite not submitting data. Now, both undergraduate and graduate programs are deciding whether rankings make sense for them.
This panel discussion, featuring the dean of Yale Law, the CEO of U.S. News & World Report and a high school student, was produced by Chris Remington and aired on WAMU radio. (April 2023)
Should Government Employees Be Hired Based on Skills? Or Degrees?
Many college graduates aspire to work in government because of the stability, benefits and sense of purpose. But at least six states have tried to reduce the importance of a college degree in getting a job, arguing that the requirements are a burden on poorer applicants and result in turning away many gifted ones – all amidst a labor shortage. New Jersey, one of the wealthiest and most populous states, is just the latest.
Read the story from Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech for The Hill. (April 2023)
US Visa Costs Are Going Up; How Will That Affect Students?
The cost of U.S. tourist and student visas, among other kinds, is increasing on May 30.
See the full breakdown in this news release from the U.S. State Department. (March 2023)
Academic Coaches Help Students Finish Community College
Two-year community colleges, which serve many of the students who need the most support, have the lowest completion rates of any kind of university or college, The Associated Press reported.
The availability of advisers, students say, is often a deciding factor in who succeeds, the AP says in its story. (April 2023)