IS Bomb Kills More Than 20 Displaced People in Syria

At least 20 internally displaced persons were killed by a car bomb Friday in Syria — an attack blamed on Islamic State.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor put the death toll at 26, adding that 12 of the victims were children.

Syrian state broadcaster SANA said that 30 others were injured at a site where displaced families were relocated in eastern Syria near the city of Deir el-Zour.

Both sources said Islamic State, which controls roughly one-quarter of oil-rich Deir el-Zour province, was responsible for the attack.

According to U.N. figures, 6.3 million Syrians are internally displaced as the country's civil war continues for the seventh year.