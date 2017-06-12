ISIS Calls on Followers to Attack During Ramadan

Islamic State is calling on its followers around the world to carry out attacks during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

A purported spokesman for the terror group made his grisly appeal on an audio tape on the ISIS channel on an encrypted messaging website called Telegram.

Countries targeted for attack in the message include the United States, Russia, Australia, Iran, Iraq, Syria and the Philippines as well as across Europe.

Islamic State claimed it was behind last week's twin attacks in Tehran, killing at least 12 people. The spokesman called for more bombings in Iran, saying the country is “weaker than a spider's web.”

IS traditionally has rallied its supporters to attack during Ramadan, which began this year on May 26 and lasts until June 24.