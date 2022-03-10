Islamic State Confirms Death of Leader, Names Replacement

Militant group Islamic State confirmed the death of its former leader on Thursday and announced its new leader, Abu al-Hassan al-Hashemi al-Quraishi.

The SITE intelligence group which monitors extremist activity online, reported IS spokesman Abu Umar al-Muhajir, made the announcement in a speech posted online, acknowledging the death of former leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi.

He also confirmed the death of former spokesman Abu Hamza.

U.S. President Joe Biden originally announced last month that U.S. special forces killed had killed the jihadist group’s leader in a raid in northwest Syria.

The death of the 45-year-old Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi was another blow to IS two years after the violent Sunni Muslim group lost longtime leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a similar raid in 2019.

Some information for this report came from Reuters.