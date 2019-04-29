Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Africa

Islamists in Sudan Cancel Rally Over Fears of Violence

  • Associated Press
FILE - Sudanese protesters rally in the capital Khartoum, Apr. 26, 2019. Ultraconservative preacher Abdel-Hay Youssef is cancelling a planned rally for fear of violence from the protesters who drove al-Bashir from power earlier this month.

See comments

KHARTOUM — 

Islamists in Sudan who were allied with ousted autocrat Omar al-Bashir say they have cancelled a planned rally for fear of violence from the protesters who drove him from power earlier this month.

Ultraconservative preacher Abdel-Hay Youssef said in video posted on Facebook that the decision to cancel Monday's rally came after a meeting with Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known by the nickname Hemedti, who serves as deputy head of the ruling military council.

Youssef says they received assurances from Dagalo and others that "Islamic laws will not be abolished."

Sudan's Islamists played a key role in the 1989 coup that brought al-Bashir to power. An Islamist party says protesters attacked one of its meetings over the weekend, wounding dozens in clashes.

Your opinion

Show comments

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG