Israel says Air Strikes Dealt 'Severe Blows' to Iran and Syria

Israel is talking tough after a series of air raids in Syria during the weekend.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel dealt "severe blows" to Iran and Syria during heavy air strikes Saturday inside Syria.

The Israeli military says its warplanes destroyed 12 Iranian and Syrian positions, including command centers and missile defenses. The Air Force went into action after an Iranian drone infiltrated Israeli airspace and was shot down.

Netanyahu told the Cabinet Israel will continue its policy of harsh retaliation for any violation of its sovereignty and security.

“We have made it unequivocally clear,” he said, Israel “will strike back at every attempt to strike at us,” he said.

Adding to the soaring tensions, an Israeli fighter jet was shot down for the first time since 1982 and crashed inside Israel.

Syria says the rules of engagement have changed.

Syrian legislator Ahmad Miri said the downing of the warplane creates a new situation in which Israel can no longer act with immunity in Syrian airspace.

The Israeli air strikes were the most significant since the Syrian civil war began seven years ago and have raised fears of an escalation and possibly war. The United States said it fully backs Israel’s right to self-defense, while Russia and the United Nations called on all sides to exercise restraint.