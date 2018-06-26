Syrian Media: Israeli Missiles Strike Near Damascus Airport

Syrian state media said Tuesday two Israeli missiles hit targets near the Damascus international airport.

The SANA news agency report did not mention any damage or casualties, while saying Israel was acting in response to recent losses by rebel fighters in southern Syria.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the missiles hit suspected weapons depots for pro-government militias.

Israel has carried out numerous airstrikes during the Syrian conflict, usually striking targets meant to stop the flow of arms to the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon or to prevent Iran from establishing a presence in Syria that Israel would consider a threat.

The Israeli military rarely comments on such strikes.