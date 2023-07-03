Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

Israel Carries Out West Bank Raid

This is a locator map of Israel and the Palestinian Territories. (AP Photo)

Palestinian health officials said Israeli forces killed at least three people Monday during an attack in the occupied West Bank.

Israel’s military said it conducted a raid at the Jenin refugee camp, striking what it called a “unified command center” for militants.

The operation included an Israeli airstrike.

Israel has conducted regular raids in the area, including one last month that killed seven Palestinians.

Last week, the United Nations Security Council urged restraint and called on Israelis and Palestinians to “refrain from unilateral actions that further inflame tensions.”

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG