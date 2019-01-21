Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

Israel Confirms Military Strike on Iranian Targets in Syria

  • VOA News
In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows missiles flying into the sky near international airport, in Damascus, Syria, Jan. 21, 2019

In a rare public admission, Israel confirmed early Monday that it carried out airstrikes on Iranian military targets inside Syria.

"We have started striking Iranian Quds targets in Syrian territory. We warn the Syrian Armed Forces against attempting to harm Israeli forces or territory," the military tweeted.

It gave no further details.

But Israel launched the airstrikes after it intercepted a missile over the Golan Heights, hours after what Syria says were missiles fired near the Damascus airport.
SEE ALSO:

Syria says It Repelled Israeli Air Raid Near Damascus

Israel rarely makes any comments on military action in Syria. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a visit to Chad, "We have a defined policy — to harm Iranian entrenchment in Syria and to harm anyone who tries to harm us."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, goes to shake hands with President of Chad Idriss Deby, during a joint press conference, in Jerusalem, Nov. 25, 2018.
SEE ALSO:

Israeli Leader Visits Africa to Restore Relations with Chad

Israel wants to avoid getting involved in Syria's civil war. It has appealed to Russia — the Syrian government's top ally — to keep Iranian forces away from a zone near the Syrian-Israeli border.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG