Israel Deports Palestinian Lawyer

Israel said Sunday it had deported a Palestinian-French lawyer, Salah Hammouri, to France because he posed a security threat to Israel.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that the 37-year-old lawyer had "organized, inspired and planned to commit terror attacks" against "citizens and well-known Israelis.”

The Associated Press reports that Hammouri was born in Jerusalem and holds French citizenship through his mother. He held residency rights to live in Israel, but Israel can and did revoke those rights for Hammouri.

Hammouri worked for Adammer, a Palestinian legal aid group.

Israel said the lawyer also had ties with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a group that Israel has labeled as a terrorist organization.

HaMoked, a Palestinian rights group, said the Hammouri’s deportation sets "a dangerous precedent" and constitutes "a gross violation of basic rights."

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press.