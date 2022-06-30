Israel Dissolves Parliament

Israeli lawmakers voted Thursday to dissolve parliament, ending a year-old coalition government and sending the country to its fifth election in less than four years.



Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will step down and turn the post over to Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, his partner in forming the coalition of ideologically diverse parties that unraveled.



New elections are set for November 1.



Lapid and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to be among the leading candidates.



Bennett said he will not run in the election.



