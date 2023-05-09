Israel Kills Militants in Gaza Airstrikes

Israeli airstrikes early Tuesday killed three senior Islamic Jihad commanders in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian health officials said the Israeli operation killed at least 12 people and injured 20 others.

The Iran-backed Islamic Jihad militant group confirmed the deaths of its senior members, identifying them as Khalil Bahtini, Tareq Izzeldeen and Jehad Ghanam.

A spokesman for the group said the attack would be met with retaliation.

Israel said the targeted militants were responsible for recent rocket fire toward Israel.

"Any terrorist who harms Israeli citizens will be made to regret it," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.

Tuesday’s airstrikes marked the latest round of actions amid increased tensions. Israeli forces have carried out near-daily raids in the Gaza Strip that Israel says are necessary to prevent attacks, while militants have used rockets to target Israel.

At least 105 Palestinians and 19 Israelis have been killed in the violence this year.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.