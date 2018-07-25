Accessibility links

Israel Kills 2 Palestinians in Gaza After Israeli Troops Came Under Fire

  • VOA News
FILE - Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, June 20, 2018. Israeli strikes killed two Palestinians on Wednesday.

The Gaza Health Ministry said two Palestinians were killed and another seriously wounded Wednesday in Israeli strikes east of Gaza City.

The Israeli military said it was "targeting Hamas military posts in the Gaza Strip" after Israeli troops on the border came under fire.

The latest clash comes only a few days after Gaza's Hamas leaders and Israel agreed to a cease-fire in an attempt to de-escalate hostilities. The cease-fire was broken last weekend when an Israeli soldier was killed by a Palestinian sniper.

Israel retaliated with a massive offensive that raised fears of another war between Israel and Hamas, which have fought three wars since 2008.

