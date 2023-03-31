Israel Launches Air Strikes Against Syria

Israel launched missile strikes against Damascus early Friday, Syria’s state media has reported.

The attacks on Friday are the second round of strikes in two days.

There was no immediate information about casualties.

State media reported that Israel fired “sprays of missiles” and that Syria intercepted them and shot some down.

Israel rarely comments on any of its strikes on Syria which are usually aimed at Iran-linked targets.

Iran’s influence in the area has been growing in Syria since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that began in 2011.

Some material in this report came from Agence France Presse and Reuters.