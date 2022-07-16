Israel Launches Attack on Gaza

Israel’s military says its fighter jets hit a rocket manufacturing site Saturday in Gaza that is run by Hamas, the militant Islamic group that governs the strip.

The Israeli military said the attack was in retaliation for rocket fire against Israel from Gaza.

The attack comes just hours after U.S. President Joe Biden left Israel, a stop on his current Mideast tour with a goal of deepening Israel’s integration into the region.

Some information for this report came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.