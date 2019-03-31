Accessibility links

Israel Reopens Gaza Crossings After Week of Hostilities

  • Associated Press
FILE - An employee of the Palestinian Authority stands guard on the Palestinian side of the Erez checkpoint between Israel and Gaza, at Beit Hanoun, Gaza Strip, Nov. 1, 2017.

JERUSALEM — 

Israeli authorities have reopened the two crossings with the Gaza Strip after days of hostilities in a sign that cease-fire talks may be advancing.

Israeli and Hamas officials confirmed Sunday that the Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings were opened for the first time since Monday. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity.

Sunday's reopening comes hours after Palestinian militants launched rockets into Israel overnight and the military responded with tank fire.

Medics and protesters evacuate a youth who was shot by Israeli troops near the Gaza Strip's border with Israel while marking first anniversary of Gaza border protests east of Gaza City, March 30, 2019.
SEE ALSO:

Rockets From Gaza Hit Israel; 4 Die at Border Protest 

Four Palestinians, including three teens, died a day earlier from Israeli fire as tens of thousands took part in mass protests along the Israel-Gaza perimeter fence.

Egyptian mediators have tried to reach a cease-fire agreement to end six days of hostilities, which began when a rocket fired by Palestinian militants struck a home near Tel Aviv Monday.

