Israel’s Top Court Hears Judicial Amendment Case

President of the Supreme Court of Israel Esther Hayut and all 15 justices assemble to hear petitions against the reasonableness standard law in the High Court in Jerusalem on Sept. 12, 2023.

Israel's Supreme Court began hearing appeals Tuesday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government's judicial changes.

All 15 judges on the court are hearing the case, a first in the history of Israel's top court.

The amendment limits the court's power to strike down a government decision if the decision is deemed unreasonable.

Netanyahu's government says the changes are necessary to prevent unelected judges from meddling in politics.

Opponents say the changes would remove a key safeguard in the balance of powers between branches of the government.

The proposed changes, unveiled in January, have drawn frequent large protests.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters

