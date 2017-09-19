Israel Shoots Down Hezbollah Drone

Israel’s military on Tuesday shot down an Iranian-made drone being operated by members of the Hezbollah militant group as the drone approached the Golan Heights, the military said.

According to the Israeli military, the drone was shot down with a Patriot interceptor missile over the Golan de-militarized zone after being launched from an airbase near Damascus.

"As we understand, it was on a reconnaissance mission along the border and the Golan Heights on behalf of Hezbollah," an Israeli military spokesman, Jonathan Conricus, told reporters.

The Golan area, which separates Israel from Syria, has seen some spill-over violence from the Syrian civil war.

On several occasions, Israel has used air strikes in the Golan Heights to stop weapons deliveries to Hezbollah fighters in the area.

Earlier this month, Syria's army accused Israeli warplanes of hitting one of its positions, killing two people in an attack that a monitor said targeted a site where the regime allegedly produces chemical weapons.

Israel and Syria are still technically at war after Israel seized around 1,200 kilometers of land in the Golan Heights from Syria during the Six Day War of 1967.

News of the drone’s downing came just hours before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was to address the U.N. General Assembly about Iran’s rising influence in the region, particularly in Syria.