Israel: Suspected Palestinian Shooter Kills Woman in West Bank

Members of Israeli security forces block a road leading to the site of a reported attack south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, Aug. 21, 2023.

Israeli authorities said Monday a suspected Palestinian attacker killed a woman and seriously wounded a man in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli military said the shootings took place near the city of Hebron and that the shots were fired from a passing car.

The military said its forces were searching for suspects and had set up roadblocks in the area.

Monday’s attack follows the shooting of two Israelis on Saturday in the West Bank.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press and Reuters

