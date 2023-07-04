Israeli Attack on West Bank Kills 10

Israeli troops conducted more searches Tuesday in a West Bank refugee camp as the death toll from their raid that began Monday rose to 10.

The Israeli military said it had detained 120 suspected gunmen and seized weapons and explosives from the Jenin camp.

Palestinian health officials reported two additional deaths overnight, bringing the casualty toll to 10 people dead and 100 others wounded.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said it had evacuated about 3,000 people from the camp since Israel launched the raid Monday.

The Israeli military operation included drone strikes, bulldozers and hundreds of troops as they carried out what officials called counterterrorism operations.

The Palestinians, neighboring Jordan and Egypt and the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemned the violence.

Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said, "Our Palestinian people will not kneel, will not surrender, will not raise the white flag, and will remain steadfast on their land in the face of this brutal aggression."

In Washington, the U.S. State Department said Monday it was closely monitoring the conflict and that it was “imperative to take all possible precautions to prevent the loss of civilian lives.” It said the fighting underscored the need for Israeli and Palestinian security forces to work together to restore peace.

The Jenin attack came as Israeli officials faced growing pressure at home for a tough response to a string of attacks on Israelis in the region, one of which killed four people last month. Jenin has been a flashpoint of Israeli-Palestinian violence since the spring of 2022.

Lynn Hastings, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator in the Palestinian areas, said on Twitter that she was "alarmed by scale of Israeli forces operation." She said the U.N. was mobilizing humanitarian aid.

Last week, the U.N. Security Council urged restraint and called on Israelis and Palestinians to “refrain from unilateral actions that further inflame tensions.”