Israeli Forces Kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli military said its troops killed two Palestinians during a clash Thursday in the occupied West Bank.

An Israel Defense Forces statement said the exchange of gunfire happened after soldiers pursued a car, following reports of shots being fired at an Israeli vehicle near the town of Tulkarm in the northern part of the West Bank.

The Israeli military said an M-16 rifle and ammunition magazines were found in the car.

The Palestinian health ministry said the men killed were 23 and 27 years old.

Thursday’s clash was the latest in a surge of violence in the West Bank.

