Israeli Forces Kill 6 People in West Bank

Israeli forces killed six people Wednesday during a raid in the occupied West Bank.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said an Israeli airstrike hit the Nur Shams refugee camp near the town of Tulkarem and that several other people were injured.

Israel’s military said it carried out a counterterror operation in the Nur Shams camp, and that its forces came under attack by a group of people throwing explosives.

The Israel Defense Forces said an aircraft attacked the group, and that soldiers also arrested 14 people during the operation in Nur Shams and also in Hebron.

Violence has increased in the West Bank since Israel launched its operation in the Gaza Strip in response to the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

The Palestinian health ministry says more than 300 people have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces and settlers during that time.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.