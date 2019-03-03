Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

Israeli Leader Condemns Attack on French Synagogue Memorial

  • Associated Press
A graffiti reads "Black wolves form Alsace", referring to radical group from the 1970-1980s, is written on a tomb of the Jewish cemetery in Quatzenheim, eastern France, Feb.19, 2019.

JERUSALEM — 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned an attack on a Holocaust memorial in the French city of Strasbourg.

Netanyahu on Sunday condemned the "horrific, anti-Semitic" defacing of a monument marking the site of a synagogue destroyed by the Nazis in 1940.

French police on Saturday launched an investigation the incident, in which a heavy memorial stone was moved off its base in the eastern city. The incident comes amid a rise in anti-Semitic attacks in France in recent months, including spray-painting of swastikas on around 80 Jewish gravestones last month.

Netanyahu called upon "all leaders of enlightened countries to join in denouncing it in a systematic and continuous fashion. The first way to combat anti-Semitism is to denounce, to condemn it unequivocally."

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG