Israeli Military Downs Syrian Warplane

The Israeli military said it shot down a Syrian warplane Tuesday after it entered Israeli airspace.

A statement issued by the Israeli Defense Forces said it fired two Patriot interceptor missiles at the fighter jet after it crossed "into Israeli territory."

"The IDF monitored the advance of the fighter jet, which infiltrated about two kilometers into Israeli airspace," the statement said. "It was then intercepted by the Patriot missiles."

Israel's Army Radio reported said the plane was shot down over the occupied Golan Heights but may have crashed on the Syrian-controlled side of the frontier.

The army radio report said the condition of the pilot was unclear.

Syrian state media said the plane was targeted while conducting raids in Syrian airspace.

Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria in 1967. The U.N. deployed a peacekeeping force there two years later.