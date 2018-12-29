Accessibility links

2 Israeli Ministers to Form New Party Ahead of Elections 

  • Associated Press
Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett, right, and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, from the Jewish Home party, deliver statements in Tel Aviv, Dec. 29, 2018.

JERUSALEM — 

Two senior Israeli cabinet ministers say they are forming a new party to run in April elections.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked announced Saturday that they were leaving the Jewish Home party.

The Jewish Home is a hard-line nationalist party that is especially popular with religious voters and West Bank settlers.

Bennett and Shaked said that their new movement, The New Right, will have a broader appeal to both religious and secular voters.

Bennett has been the leader of the Jewish Home since 2012.

