Israeli, Palestinian Officials Meet in Jordan

Top Israeli and Palestinian officials are meeting in Jordan Sunday.

The one-day conference in the Red Sea port of Aqaba is being held in an attempt to stave off the recent escalating violence between Israel and the Palestinians.

Scores of Palestinians have been killed this year in clashes with the Israelis.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s return to office and Israel’s announcement that it has plans to expand its Jewish settlement building have made for a tense situation in the area.

A meeting like Sunday’s has not been held for some time. “It’s a major achievement,” a Jordanian official told Reuters.

However, several Palestinian groups have asked the Palestinian Authority to pull out of the meeting.