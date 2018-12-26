Israeli Parliament Votes to Dissolve Parliament and Hold Early Elections

Israeli legislators voted Wednesday to dissolve parliament and hold a general election six months ahead of schedule on April 9.

The lawmakers voted 102 to 2 in favor of the moves after they were agreed to Monday by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition.

A coalition crisis over legislation affecting exemptions from compulsory military service for ultra-Orthodox Jewish men led to the decisions.

Netanyahu, who leads the right-wing Likud party, has been governing with a slim majority of 61 seats in the 120-member parliament.

Opinion polls suggest Nethanyahu's party will likely win re-election. Those chances could be hurt, however, by an upcoming decision by Israel's attorney general on whether to file charges against Netanyahu.

Netanyahu is facing a series of corruption allegations and an indictment would pressure the prime minister to resign.