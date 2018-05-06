Israeli PM: Better to Confront Iran Sooner than Later

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Iran is supplying advanced weapons to Syria that pose a danger to Israel and that it's better to confront Tehran sooner rather than later.

Netanyahu told a Cabinet meeting Sunday that "we are determined to block Iran's aggression against us even if this means a struggle. Better now than later." He added: "We do not want escalation but we are ready for any scenario."



Israel has repeatedly warned it will not tolerate a permanent Iranian military presence in neighboring Syria. Iran is a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, and has provided crucial military aid to his forces.