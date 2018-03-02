Israeli Police Question PM Netanyahu

Police questioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Friday for the first time as part of an investigation into a corruption case involving the country's telecom company Bezeq, Israeli media reported.



Army Radio and other media said police entered Netanyahu's residence on Friday and questioned him for five hours, while Netanyahu's wife, Sara, was being questioned at a police station near Tel Aviv, her attorney told Reuters.

Police allege that Bezeq’s news site, Walla, provided favorable coverage of Netanyahu and his wife in return for favors from communications regulators.

It was the first time that Netanyahu, who held the communications portfolio until last year, was questioned over the affair, known as Case 4000.

Last week, two close associates of Netanyahu were arrested on suspicion of promoting regulation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to Bezeq.

According to reports, legal complications for Netanyahu are mounting by the day, with four cases under investigation and others to come.

Police have recommended indicting Netanyahu for bribery. He is also suspected of receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in gifts from billionaire friends in exchange for government favors.

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the accusations as a media witch hunt.