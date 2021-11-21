Accessibility links

Israeli Security Kills Shooter in Old Jerusalem

Israeli security personnel and members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team carry the body of a Palestinian man who was fatally shot by Israeli police after he killed one Israeli and wounded four others in a shooting attack in Jerusalem's Old City, Sunday, No

Authorities say a Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli forces after he opened fire Sunday in Jerusalem’s Old City, wounding four people.

According to Haaretz, Israel officials have identified the shooter as 42-year-old Fadi Abu Shehadam from East Jerusalem who is “known to be affiliated with Hamas.”

The incident took place at a flashpoint location that is sacred to both Jews and Muslims. It is known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary.

Israeli officials say at least one of the shooter’s victims later died from his wounds.

Sunday’s shooting was the second in recent days. A teenager was shot dead Wednesday in the Old City after stabbing two border police officers.

Some information in this report comes from The Associated Press and Reuters.

