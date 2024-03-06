Israeli Strikes Throughout Gaza Amid Push for Cease-Fire  

Israel’s military carried out airstrikes and ground operations throughout the Gaza Strip Wednesday, while negotiators in Egypt worked on a potential cease-fire plan that would pause the conflict for several weeks.

The Israel Defense Forces reported an airstrike in the Beit Hanoun area killed two militants who were involved in the October 7 terror attack against Israel.

Other Israeli strikes took place in central Gaza and in the Khan Younis area in the southern part of the strip.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said he planned to issue a warning to Israel Wednesday about the need to facilitate more humanitarian aid getting into the Gaza Strip to address what Cameron called “dreadful suffering.”

"People are dying of hunger; people are dying of otherwise preventable diseases,” Cameron told parliament late Tuesday.

Cameron said he would raise the issue during a meeting with Israeli war Cabinet member Benny Gantz during a visit Wednesday.

International mediators were meeting again Wednesday in Cairo amid a push to secure a six-week cease-fire before the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to begin March 10.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday the question of whether there will be a new pause in fighting is “in the hands of Hamas right now."

But at the same time, he said Israel had “no excuses” but to allow more humanitarian aid into the war-torn territory to assist famished Palestinians.

“We need the cease-fire,” Biden told reporters as he left the Camp David presidential retreat outside Washington.

He warned of increasing peril if Israel and Hamas fail to reach a Gaza cease-fire by next week’s start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"If we get into circumstances where this continues through Ramadan, Israel and Jerusalem ... could be very, very dangerous," Biden said.

Biden’s comments came as Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israel to maximize "every possible means" to get more humanitarian assistance into Gaza, saying the current situation for tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians was unacceptable and unsustainable.

"Israel has to maximize every possible means, every possible method of getting assistance to people who need it," Blinken said before meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the State Department.

Blinken reiterated the Biden administration's call for Israel to open new border crossings to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza, something Israel has been resisting.

"It requires more crossings. That requires more aid getting in. And once that aid is in, it requires making sure it can get to the people who need it. So, we will continue to press that every single day, because the situation as it stands is simply unacceptable," Blinken said.

Famine is now looming over the besieged Gaza Strip along the Mediterranean Sea coastline as aid supplies, already sharply curtailed since the start of the war last October, have dwindled even more over the past month.

"We have an opportunity for an immediate cease-fire that can bring hostages home, that can dramatically increase the amount of humanitarian assistance getting into Palestinians who so desperately need it. ... It is on Hamas to make decisions about whether it is prepared to engage in that cease-fire," Blinken said.

Standing next to Blinken, Sheikh Mohammed said, "Qatar, the United States and our partners will be always persistent to make sure that this deal happens.”

Israel has stayed away from the Cairo negotiations, faulting Hamas for not providing a list of the names of hostages that militants are still holding in Gaza.

A senior Hamas official told reporters Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to blame for a lack of a deal, and that it is in the hands of Israel’s ally, the United States, to push for action.

For Biden to say publicly that the decision is in Hamas’ hands is “a form of pressure” common to high-level negotiations, said Merissa Khurma, program director of the Middle East Program at the Wilson Center.

“We've seen Hamas respond to some of these statements, as well,” Khurma told VOA. “That is part of the process. It's using the public platform to pressure the private negotiations that are taking place.”

But she stressed the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza presents the ultimate pressure on negotiators to reach a deal that will halt fighting.

“It's a reminder of how important these negotiations are to get us to this first step of a cease-fire, a much-needed humanitarian pause, to get aid in and to return the hostages so that we can start to think about what the future of the conflict and post conflict looks like,” Khurma said.

Israel has vowed to end the threat of another Hamas assault like the October attack that killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies. Israel’s counteroffensive since then has killed more than 30,700 people in Gaza, about 70% of them women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Another 72,100 Palestinians have been wounded.

VOA’s Jeff Seldin, Margaret Besheer and Anita Powell contributed to this report. Some information is from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.