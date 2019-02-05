Ivanka Trump Responds to Exhibit With a Look-alike Vacuuming

Ivanka Trump and her brothers are responding to a new art exhibit that portrays the presidential daughter vacuuming crumbs.

Ivanka Trump says in a tweet about the "Ivanka Vacuuming" installation: "Women can choose to knock each other down or build each other up. I choose the latter."

Her brother Donald Trump Jr. tweeted it's "Sad, but not surprising to watch self professed `feminists' launching sexist attacks against @IvankaTrump. In their crazed world, sexism is OK if hurts their political enemies."



Eric Trump claimed on Fox his sister is a "powerful woman who has done more for women than probably anybody in Washington D.C."



The art piece by Jennifer Rubell invites the public to ``throw crumbs onto the carpet, watching as Ivanka elegantly vacuums up the mess, her smile never wavering.''