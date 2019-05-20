Zuma Seeks Dismissal Of Corruption Charges

Former South African president Jacob Zuma is in court Monday, fighting to have corruption charges against him dismissed.

The charges, stemming from a 1990s arms deal, were dropped a decade ago, shortly before Zuma became president.

The reinstatement of the 16 charges in 2016, Zuma says, was politically motivated. The charges include fraud, racketeering, corruption and money laundering.

The charges relate to kickbacks Zuma allegedly received in connection with a European arms deal undertaken by South Africa. A representative for the French arms dealer Thales SA is facing charges that are similar to Zuma's.

Zuma was deputy president at the time of the deal.

The former president and Thales have denied any wrongdoing and both are seeking a permanent stay of prosecution.

The ruling African National Congress forced Zuma to step down from the presidency last year. His term in office was marred by scandals, allegations of corruption and an economic slowdown.