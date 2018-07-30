Jailed Former Pakistani PM Sharif Hospitalized

The jailed former prime minister of Pakistan has been hospitalized after suffering heart problems.

Nawaz Sharif was moved from his cell to a hospital in Islamabad Sunday after a routine cardiogram performed on the 69-year-old showed some irregularities, Shaukat Javed, home minister of Punjab province, said.

He is in stable condition in the hospital's cardiac center.

Sharif and his daughter Maryam were arrested on July 13 almost immediately after they returned to Pakistan from London ahead of the country’s July 25 election.

Sharif had been sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison on corruption charges. His daughter, and political heir, was sentenced to seven years in the same case over the purchase of luxury apartments in London in the 1990s.

In the election last week, former cricket star Imran Khan's Pakistan Terheek-e-Insaf (PTI) party trounced Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).