January 1, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Participants take part in the annual New Year&#39;s Day Parade in central London.
&nbsp;Supermoon rises over a mosque in the Dubai Marina, United Arab Emirates.
Students react as water from earthen pitchers is poured on them to take a holy bath during an annual month-long Hindu religious festival of Magh Mela in Ahmedabad, India.
Water safety guards take a bath in the cold water of the Lech river in Fuessen, southern Germany, to welcome the New Year 2018 during their traditional winter swimming event.
