Participants take part in the annual New Year's Day Parade in central London.
Supermoon rises over a mosque in the Dubai Marina, United Arab Emirates.
Students react as water from earthen pitchers is poured on them to take a holy bath during an annual month-long Hindu religious festival of Magh Mela in Ahmedabad, India.
Water safety guards take a bath in the cold water of the Lech river in Fuessen, southern Germany, to welcome the New Year 2018 during their traditional winter swimming event.
Load more
Show comments
Your opinion
Show comments