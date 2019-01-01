Accessibility links

January 1, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Fireworks explode around the London Eye during New Year's celebrations in central London just after midnight.
2 This aerial view shows thousands of revelers and holidaymakers gathering at the North Pier Beach during New Year Celebrations in Durban, South Africa.
3 Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and first lady Michelle Bolsonaro ride in an open car after his swearing-in ceremony in Brasilia.
4 Revelers celebrate in Times Square in New York during a New Year's celebration.

