Search
January 1, 2019
January 01, 2019 1:22 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Fireworks explode around the London Eye during New Year's celebrations in central London just after midnight.
2
This aerial view shows thousands of revelers and holidaymakers gathering at the North Pier Beach during New Year Celebrations in Durban, South Africa.
3
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and first lady Michelle Bolsonaro ride in an open car after his swearing-in ceremony in Brasilia.
4
Revelers celebrate in Times Square in New York during a New Year's celebration.
January 1, 2019
