Breaking News
Day in Photos
January 1, 2024
January 01, 2024 1:40 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A man on a bridge takes a photograph of the first sunrise of the year at a park in Seoul, South Korea.
2
Pope Francis arrives to preside over a solemn Mass on the occasion of the 57th World Day of Peace on the theme: "Artificial intelligence and peace" in St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican.
3
Shoppers crouch down as an earthquake hit the region at a supermarket in Toyama, Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo.
4
An aerial view shows a fire site after an earthquake at a residential area in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo.
January 1, 2024
