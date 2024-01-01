Accessibility links

January 1, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A man on a bridge takes a photograph of the first sunrise of the year at a park in Seoul, South Korea.
Pope Francis arrives to preside over a solemn Mass on the occasion of the 57th World Day of Peace on the theme: &quot;Artificial intelligence and peace&quot; in St. Peter&#39;s Basilica at The Vatican.
Shoppers crouch down as an earthquake hit the region at a supermarket in Toyama, Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo.
An aerial view shows a fire site after an earthquake at a residential area in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan, in this photo released by Kyodo.
